GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jeremy Strong in talks to play Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in ‘Nebraska’ movie

The ‘Succession’ star may essay the role of Springsteen’s (White) longtime manager Jon Landau in the Scott Cooper-directed feature

Published - May 09, 2024 04:04 pm IST

ANI
Jeremy Strong poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

Jeremy Strong poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Actor Jeremy Strong is likely to share screen space with Jeremy Allen White in Deliver Me From Nowhere, the 20th Century Studios movie about Bruce Springsteen and the making of his 1982 album, Nebraska. As per Variety, the Succession star may essay the role of Springsteen's (White) longtime manager Jon Landau in the Scott Cooper-directed feature.

‘Succession’ to end with season 4

Cooper is also writing the film, which is based on Warren Zane's 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska. Nebraska, the follow-up to Springsteen's 1980 double album The River, was expected to be a blockbuster rock record with the E Street Band. Instead, it was a stripped-down solo album made on a four-track recorder.

ALSO READ:‘Succession’ series finale review: An Ouroboros-ian farewell to Television’s Roy-alty

The book tells the story of Springsteen's artistic journey in the creation of the record. The project is expected to go on floors this fall. "It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many," Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios president David Greenbaum said last month when the film landed at the studio.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.