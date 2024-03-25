Director Sukumar, Ram Charan, Devi Sri Prasad reunite after ‘Rangasthalam’

March 25, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

Director Sukumar, who is presently working on Pushpa2: The Rule, will begin working on his new film starring actor Ram Charan later this year. This will mark their collaboration after the 2018 hit Rangasthalam. The new film will also have music composer Devi Sri Prasad on board. The Telugu film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings and will be released in multiple languages.

The announcement comes days after the puja of Ram Charan’s film with director Buchi Babu Sana, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

The Sukumar-Ram Charan film is aimed at a nationwide release in the last quarter of 2025. More details of the cast and crew are awaited. This will be Ram Charan’s 17th film. Meanwhile, his 15th film Game Changer, directed by Shankar, will release later this year.