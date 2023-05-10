Janhvi Kapoor to play imperilled IFS officer in thriller ‘Ulajh’

May 10, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 12:29 pm IST

Janhvi Kapoor along with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew will headline director Sudhanshu Saria’s international thriller, Ulajh.

Produced by Junglee Pictures ( Raazi, Badhaai Do), Ulajh is set in the high-stakes world of the Indian Foreign Services (IFS). The story, written by Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogues by Atika Chohan, follows a young IFS officer belonging to a prominent family of patriots who gets embroiled in “a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.”

Actors Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi are also featured in the cast.

Talking about the film, Janhvi Kapoor said in a statement, “When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time.”