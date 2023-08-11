HamberMenu
‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’ movie review: This Urvashi-Indrans courtroom drama is a tiring experience

The popularity of recent courtroom dramas based on seemingly small incidents, like ‘Saudi Vellakka’ or ‘Nna, Thaan Case Kodu’ is clearly an inspiration for this attempt at following a successful formula

August 11, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

S R Praveen
S.R. Praveen
A still from ‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’

A still from ‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’

The best way to make the viewers feel strongly about the plight of the protagonists in a film is to make them experience something similar. It is a useful credo which has been followed sincerely by the makers of Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962, which seeks to highlight, among other things, the long pendency of cases in the country’s courts. The excruciatingly long process, which stretches on for years, can take a toll on any normal human being. So does this movie which stretches the thinnest of plots to a tiring 140 minutes, by the end of which the audience gets a feeling of what the litigants have to go through.

The case at the centre of Jaladhara Pumpset.., directed by Ashish Chinnappa, revolves around the theft of an actual pump set from a well inside Mrinalini (Urvashi)‘s house compound. The people in the neighbourhood get hold of the thief Mani (Indrans). It being a relatively minor attempt, even the police are keen on settling the issue, but Mani’s reluctance to own up to his act makes her and her husband pursue a case against him. The case drags on for years, taking a toll on the lives of all those who are involved, including the audience.

ALSO READ
‘Saudi Vellakka’ movie review: Tharun Moorthy’s sophomore effort is emotionally impactful
Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962
Director: Ashish Chinnappa
Cast: Urvashi, Indrans, Sanusha, Sagar R
Storyline: A thief attempts to steal a pump set from Mrinalini’s home. The case drags on for years, taking a toll on the lives of all those who are involved

While sitting through the pointless court proceedings, one can almost see the possible origins of this film. The popularity of recent courtroom dramas based on seemingly small incidents, like Saudi Vellakka or Nna, Thaan Case Kodu is clearly an inspiration for this attempt at following a successful formula. But the lack of conviction is evident in how the script treats even the courtroom exchanges that are central to the plot. Hardly an engaging exchange or argument happens in the courtroom. All that we get is a tiring set of repetitive arguments and objections with the attempts at humour also not having the desired effect.

ALSO READ
‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ movie review: An earnest Kunchacko Boban in a biting satire

Parallel to the courtroom drama runs the personal drama in the lives of Mrinalini and Mani. While Mrinalini is a control freak who doesn’t want her daughter Chippi (Sanusha) to leave the village, and opposes all marriage proposals from outside, the daughter is eager to get as faraway from home as possible. As for Mani, the thief tag has turned his daughter against him, and she avoids any interaction with him. But this family drama is also written so unimaginatively that hardly a single scene touches you. Scenes are inserted in between to show how good-hearted and misunderstood Mrinalini is, even as she pursues the minor case doggedly.

It is often said that the process is the punishment when it comes to legal matters. This courtroom drama punishes the audience to prove the point.

Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 is currently running in theatres

