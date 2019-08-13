‘Making ‘Moothon’ was emotionally and physically exhausting,’ says director Geetu Mohandas

Moothon, Geetu Mohandas’ second feature film, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead, will open the 21st edition of the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI). Scripted and directed by Geetu and filmed by her husband, renowned cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi, Moothon also has Anurag Kashyap working on the Hindi dialogues. Kashyap is also one of the producers of the film.

A major portion of the film was shot in the picturesque islands of Lakshadweep as the story is said to revolve around a man’s search for his elder brother who left the island. Nivin appears in a new look in the film and had put on weight to play the role. He also speaks the dialect of the islands.

A 90-second teaser of the film, released in January, went viral and gave an intriguing peek at Nivin’s new look. Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Harish Khanna and Omkaar are some of the other actors in the film. B Ajith Kumar does the editing.

“It is such a huge honour, but I am trying to be in a state of Zen!” she says. She is in the midst of post-production work on the film. “I am surprised when people say I have been lucky with both my feature films going places. But I have worked very hard on both the films. In the case of Moothon, I spent two years working on the movie,” she points out.

“It has been emotionally and physically exhausting. I was writing the script in the midst of helping my daughter with her homework and her lessons. There were umpteen things to be taken care of and the script was fine tuned in the middle of all that,” she says.

Geethu says she has been receiving congratulatory messages, especially from a lot of women working in different departments of cinema since the time the news came out.

Geethu, who began as a child star in Malayalam films in the blockbuster Onnum Muthal Poojyam Varey in 1986 with Mohnanlal, later made her presence felt as one of the leading ladies in Malayalam cinema and won the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actress in 2004. She turned director with her short film Kelkkunnundo in 2009 and followed it with the critically acclaimed Liar’s Dice, which won two National awards and was India’s official entry for the Oscars. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.