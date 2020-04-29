Movies

Irrfan Khan death an irreparable loss: National School of Drama

Mr. Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

The National School of Drama on Wednesday said the death of actor Irrfan Khan, who graduated from the NSD in 1987, was an irreparable loss to the Indian theatre and world cinema.

Irrfan Khan, a veteran actor in Bollywood movies and one of India's most well-known exports to Hollywood, has died. He was 54.

A tribute: With Irrfan Khan, less was always more

Irrfan didn’t need a dialogue, his gaze was enough

Director-in-charge Suresh Sharma said in a statement the NSD had lost a “very talented and brilliant member of the family”. The Padma Shree-awardee’s wife Sutapa Sikdar had been his classmate at the NSD, where he had specialised in acting, the statement said.

“Some of the important productions in which Irrfan acted during his student life were Carlo Goldoni’s The Fan, Maxim Gorky’s play The Lower Depths...His performance in all the productions was very good,” the statement read.

