Irrfan Khan death an irreparable loss: National School of Drama

The National School of Drama on Wednesday said the death of actor Irrfan Khan, who graduated from the NSD in 1987, was an irreparable loss to the Indian theatre and world cinema.

Director-in-charge Suresh Sharma said in a statement the NSD had lost a “very talented and brilliant member of the family”. The Padma Shree-awardee’s wife Sutapa Sikdar had been his classmate at the NSD, where he had specialised in acting, the statement said.

“Some of the important productions in which Irrfan acted during his student life were Carlo Goldoni’s The Fan, Maxim Gorky’s play The Lower Depths...His performance in all the productions was very good,” the statement read.

Mr. Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018.