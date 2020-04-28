Actor Irrfan Khan hospitalised in ICU, after health deteriorates

Actor Irrfan Khan is once again hospitalised. Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the actor has been admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

His official spokesperson released a statement on the same: “Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well-wishers, he will recover soon.”

The 53-year-old actor has been admitted to the hospital’s ICU, and his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons are with him.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same.

Irrfan is currently mourning the loss of his mother. The actor’s mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother’s last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

The actor’s latest film is Homi Adajania’s comedy “Angrezi Medium”, the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. “Angrezi Medium” ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down. The film has eventually released in the OTT space.

“Angrezi Medium” marked Irrfan’s return despite his ailing condition.