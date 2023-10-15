‘Invincible’ Season 2 trailer: Will Mark Grayson turn out to be like his father?

October 15, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Prime Video on Sunday unveiled the trailer of the much-anticipated second season of its adult superhero saga Invincible. The streamer has announced that the first half of its eight-episode second season will premiere with weekly episodes starting from November 3. The second half of the season is set to premiere in early 2024.

The trailer shows Mark Grayson now reeling from the events of the first season. The teenager now has to grapple with the unsettling possibility of him becoming who his father Nolan was. We also see glimpses of some new superhero with some interesting abilities like shape-shifting and dimension-hopping.

“The story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it,” reads the description of the plot from Prime Video.

Invincible is based on the acclaimed comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The voice cast of Invincible features Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

Joining the cast of the second season are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten, and more.