‘Invincible’ Season 2 teaser trailer: Superdaddy issues

July 22, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Adult animated superhero series Invincible will premiere the first half of its eight-episode second season on November 3, with new episodes weekly, Prime Video has announced. Following a mid-season break, the second half of Season 2 will premiere in early 2024.

The second season of Invincible was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) with a teaser trailer. Based on the acclaimed comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the series revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The voice cast of Invincible features Steven Yeun as Mark, with J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen and others.

At the SDCC panel, Invincible’s executive producer and co-creator Robert Kirkman also announced a special standalone screening of Atom Eve, an origin episode focused on the character, which will premiere globally on Prime Video on July 21.