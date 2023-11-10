‘Inside Out 2’ teaser: Anxiety enters Riley’s mind

November 10, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 trailer is out. The sequel of the 2015 comedy film Inside Out will have a new emotion in Anxiety.

🚧Things are getting messy🚧



Disney and Pixar's #InsideOut2 is coming to theaters June 2024 with brand new emotions! pic.twitter.com/7DZyf95xcb — Pixar (@Pixar) November 9, 2023

According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters. “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

A teaser of Inside Out 2 hints at the film being a feel-good adventure for Summer, 2024. The film’s official description reads, “Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley, just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.”

ALSO READ:When ‘Insidious’ was played instead of ‘Inside Out’

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. The film is produced by Mark Nielsen.