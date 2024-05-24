GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Indian movies, shows clock over 1 billion views on Netflix in 2023, ‘Jaane Jaan’ most-watched film

‘The Railway Men’ was the most-watched series from India, according to Netflix’s new engagement report for period of July to December 2023

Published - May 24, 2024 03:14 pm IST

PTI
Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Jaane Jaan’

Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Jaane Jaan’

Series and movies from India clocked over one billion views on Netflix in 2023 with "Jaane Jaan" the most watched film and "The Railway Men" the most watched series, the streaming service said on Friday in its second engagement report.

The report, titled "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report", presented the streaming service's viewership data for the period of July to December 2023.

Subscribers across the world watched about 90 billion hours of content on Netflix in the second half of 2023.

From India, Sujoy Ghosh's "Jaane Jaan" was the most watched movie on Netflix with 20.2 million views, followed by Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" with 16.2 million views and Vishal Bhardwaj's "Khufiya" with 12.1 million views.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ series review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dazzling soap opera

The other popular titles include "OMG 2" (11.5 million views), "Lust Stories 2" (9.2 million views), "Dream Girl 2" (8.2 million views) and true-crime documentary "Curry & Cyanide" (8.2 million views).

From the series that were launched on Netflix, "The Railway Men", starring Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu, turned out to be the top title.

The series, set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak, attracted 10.6 million views, followed by Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti-starrer "Kohraa" (6.4 million views), Raj and DK's "Gun and Gulaabs" (6.4 million views) and "Kaala Paani" (5.8 million views).

Globally, non-English shows and movies are very popular with Netflix subscribers, making up nearly a third of all viewing, according to the report.

This includes Korean (with nine per cent of viewing), Spanish (seven per cent) and Japanese (five per cent) language stories captured the biggest share of viewing outside of English.

‘The Railway Men’ series review: A bracing, wishful saga of bravery

The report highlighted stand-out titles like "Dear Child" (53 million views) from Germany, "Forgotten Love" (43 million views) from Poland, "Pact of Silence" (21 million views) from Mexico, "Mask Girl" (19 million views) from Korea, "Yu Yu Hakusho" (17 million views) from Japan and "Berlin" (11 million views) from Spain.

The most watched movie title on Netflix was "Leave the World Behind", starring Ethan Hawke and Julia Roberts, generating 121 million views, followed by Adam Sandler's animated film "Leo" (96 million views).

Three women executives leading Netflix India talk about catering to the dynamic Indian audience

From the series side, anime-inspired live action series “One Piece” attracted 72 million views.

The report also highlighted that fan favourites original titles like "Wednesday", "Red Notice" and "Squid Game" continued to bring in millions of views in 2023, long after they premiered on Netflix.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.