GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ilaiyaraaja biopic officially announced; Dhanush reunites with Arun Matheswaran

Titled ‘Ilaiyaraaja’, the biopic on the legendary music composer is produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production and Mercuri Movies

March 20, 2024 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

PTI
First-look poster of ‘Ilaiyaraaja’.

First-look poster of ‘Ilaiyaraaja’. | Photo Credit: @dhanushkraja/X

National Award winner Dhanush on Wednesday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming movie based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Titled Ilaiyaraaja, the movie will be directed by Arun Matheswaran, who recently helmed Dhanush's Captain Miller.

Dhanush to play Ilaiyaraaja in legendary composer’s biopic

Dhanush, who will play the titular role, shared the poster of the film on his social media pages. The movie will chronicle the life and times of Ilaiyaraaja, regarded as one of India's greatest music composers. In a career spanning over five decades, Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 7,000 songs for more than 1,000 films and performed over 20,000 concerts across the globe.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, in 2010 and received the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, the second highest civilian honour. Ilaiyaraaja, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, is backed by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production and Mercuri Movies. Sriram Bakthisaran, C K Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Ilamparithy Gajendran and Saurabh Mishra are credited as producers. Nirav Shah has been roped in as the cinematographer.

ALSO READ:‘Captain Miller’ movie review: A fantastic Dhanush spearheads Arun Matheswaran’s mostly-engaging actioner

Besides Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush will be also seen in Raayan, for which he is the writer-director, as well as filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's Kubera, co-starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. The actor will also be directing Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, featuring Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, Rabiya Khatoon, Parish V, Ramya Ranganathan and Venkatesh Menon.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.