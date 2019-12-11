I always put quality above quantity, says Mollywood actor Rajisha Vijayan

Rajisha Vijayan is in no hurry. After making an impressive début in 2016 with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, which won her a Kerala State award for the best actress, Rajisha proved that the feat was no flash in the pan with her performances in June and Finals this year.

In June, Rajisha, in the titular role, convincingly portrayed the emotional journey of a girl as she comes of age. She came up with a dedicated performance in Finals as a champion cyclist from a high-range town. Rajisha will be next seen in Vidhu Vincent’s Stand Up that’s primed for release soon.

With exciting new projects in her kitty, the actor is sitting pretty. In an interview with FridayReview, Rajisha talks about her journey in tinsel town and more. Edited excerpts:

What is Stand Up about?

Stand Up, as the name suggests, unveils through the narration of a stand-up comedienne (played by Nimisha Sajayan) who talks about an incident that happens in the life of a gang of six friends. The movie is also about taking a stand for yourself and others.

Stand Up is only your sixth movie in three years since your début in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. Are you choosy about your roles?

I have always wanted to put quality above quantity and that is a conscious decision. After Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, the projects that came my way had a similar storyline or character. I was waiting for something entirely different and that was how I did Georgettan’s Pooram and then Oru Cinemakkaran. By then, June came calling but there were no producers and the process took time. In between, I did theatre. During that period, Finals happened.

What impact did the best actress award have on you and your career?

The announcement came as a shock. In fact, my mom even asked me if they got the name wrong as I wasn’t aware that Anuraga Karikkin Vellam was sent for the award. I didn’t know anything about filmmaking and I wasn’t sure how the viewers would accept my character since I felt it had certain negative shades. But the response I received was so good. The award gave me so much confidence as an artiste.

Do you feel more confident as an actor now?

Maybe. Compared to my first movie, I am a bit more confident. But I am aware that I definitely have a long way to go. Let’s say, from a play-school level, I have now reached kindergarten.

You studied Mass Communication and then got into anchoring. So, when did acting happen?

I wanted to be an actor from the time I could remember. As a kid, I used to do Oscar-winning speeches, holding powder tins. But I always thought that I was not pretty enough to be an actor. After hearing from a cousin, I went to Delhi and did Mass Communication. But, by the time I passed out, I had a hard time digesting what people were doing for TRPs and I lost interest in pursuing journalism. I then turned my attention to anchoring and then Anuraga Karikkin Vellam happened.

Rajisha Vijayan in a still from Stand-up | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Did you feel more responsible doing the title role in June?

I did. But more than that, June came after a break of almost a year and a half. People had started forgetting me. It wasn’t easy portraying a character going through 10 years of her life, from the age of 15 to 25. June’s script was so close to my heart and I was just waiting to give the role my everything. I was happy doing the role as she was so lovable. After going through all the struggles to make the movie happen, there was so much excitement and positivity on the set.

Which was the more challenging part in June, playing the school girl or the older one?

Evidently, the younger part because you are past that age.

How strenuous was playing the cycling champion in Finals?

While doing June, I had to lose weight and the role was physically taxing but that was nothing compared to Finals. It was a totally different physical transformation. I had to learn cycling. The other 22 girls with whom I was acting were cycling champions. I didn’t want to look like the odd one out while riding with them. The cycles were so different that if you reduced the speed a bit, you could lose balance. They were made for race tracks but we were riding on a high-range terrain. I had a fall during the shoot of a song video. I damaged two ligaments and I am still awaiting surgery.

There are reports that you will be doing Pariyerum Perumal-director Mari Selvaraj’s next Tamil project, opposite Dhanush.

I can’t comment on it until an official announcement comes from the production house. I am doing Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Shariyaakum with Asif Ali. Then there are two other Malayalam projects lined up.

You tried theatre in between, doing Hand of God. How was the experience?

I used to do street theatre in college. Hand of God had a wonderful script where the climax was decided by the viewers. I felt it was such a fabulous experience as there are no retakes and you have to improvise if something goes wrong. Theatre needs a different kind of energy.

You have earlier spoken about your dream of becoming a singer. Is that still a target?

That had always been a dream. I had even sent my recordings to some music directors but they have told me to my face that it is impossible to make me sing with my voice (laughs). Now I have come to terms with the fact that I can never become a singer!