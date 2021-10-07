Hrithik Roshan to Aryan Khan: You must go through the dark, but trusting the light within

The NCB busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested SRK’s son Aryan and seven others on Sunday

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday penned an emotional note for superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case, and said the tough times will only make him stronger.

The NCB busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan and seven others on Sunday. The 23-year-old was remanded to the custody of the NCB till Thursday.

Roshan, who has been a good friend of Shah Rukh, took to Instagram and posted a letter addressed to Aryan.

“My dear Aryan, life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great because it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now,” Roshan wrote.

The 47-year-old actor said Aryan should hold on to all his emotions — anger, confusion, helplessness — and allow himself to just be.

“The very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff...The kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough..”

“Mistakes, failings, victories, success... They’re all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all,” he added.

The “War” star, himself a father of two, said he has known Aryan as a “kid and as a man”.

Roshan wrote that Aryan should “own” everything he experiences.

“They’re your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, it’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your tomorrow.”

“And tomorrow is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it you must go through the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light within. It’s always there. Love you man,” he added.

Earlier this week, Roshan’s former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, also came out in support of Aryan and said she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Replying to author Shobhaa De’s post on Instagram, Sussanne wrote Aryan was, “unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time.” “This situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It’s sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Shahrukh,” she had written.

Bollywood personalities like filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have also expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, however, called out those coming out in defence of Aryan.

The actor said while it is not right to “gossip” about those who are “vulnerable”, it is also not fair to white-wash the accused.

“We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them. I trust this will give him (Aryan) perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions. Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It’s good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it’s criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong,” she added.

Earlier this week, the NCB had told the court that “shocking and incriminating” material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking.

Aryan’s lawyer had claimed drugs were not recovered from the possession of his client.