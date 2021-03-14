Theatres see 100% occupancy for ‘Robert’

While exhibitors are hoping for a revival, the rise in COVID-19 cases is causing concern

For the first time in months, a film was running to packed houses on the weekend. Darshan starrer Robert, which was released on Thursday, has got the biggest opening since the lockdown, raising hopes of a revival of fortunes in the Kannada film industry.

The first big commercial film to hit the screens post lockdown was Pogaru on February 19, weeks after the State government allowed 100% occupancy in theatres on February 1. However, not all theatres were open at the time, and for the most part, the public was also wary of going to theatres.

But that changed with Robert. “Producers of Pogaru were also confident of making a handsome profit, but women and families did not turn up for that film. Robert has got a big opening, not seen in a long time in the industry, even before the lockdown. This may be due to a long gap in good potboilers hitting the Kannada screen. Families are flocking to theatres even in small towns,” said an industry insider.

However, with a rise in COVID-19 cases and fears of a second wave, exhibitors fear that the re-issual of revised guidelines for public gatherings will lead to another round of restrictions on theatre occupancy.

Marshals on high alert

Civic officials are taking note of the crowds.

“We have noted that Robert is running to packed houses amidst fears of a second wave of COVID-19. For now, I have directed marshals to conduct surprise checks at theatres while the shows are on, and ensure that people are wearing masks,” said civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad.

Exhibitors and theatre owners said they are taking all precautions prescribed by the government.

“We are doing our best to implement Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in theatres even when shows are on. Everyone has to wear masks. Theatres are being sanitised after every show,” said D.R. Jairaj, chairman, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, and also an exhibitor.

However, with 100% occupancy and lack of social distancing in closed air-conditioned halls, civic officials are concerned. “If COVID-19 cases continue to rise, we will be forced to again consider restricting occupancy in theatres,” Mr. Prasad said.

K.V. Chandrashekhar, president, Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Association, said several big films – Yuvaratna starring Puneeth Rajkumar, Kotigobba 3 starring Sudeep and Salaga starring Duniya Vijay – are lined up for release in the coming weeks. “As of today, theatres in Maharashtra and Kerala, which are reeling under a second wave, allow 100% occupancy. But if restricting the occupancy in theatres is necessary to prevent a second wave of COVID-19, we cannot oppose it. Our only request is to announce it well in advance so the upcoming releases can be planned accordingly,” he said.