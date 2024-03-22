GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 drops double trailers: Are you team Targaryen or team Hightower?

HBO has given us our first look at the upcoming second season to its ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series, with “Green” and “Black”’ trailers from two clashing perspectives

March 22, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in HBO’s House of the Dragon

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in HBO’s House of the Dragon | Photo Credit: Twitter/@HBO

To heighten anticipation for the upcoming season of House of the Dragon, HBO has released double trailers, challenging viewers to align themselves with either Rhaenyra’s black faction or Alicent’s green cohort.

Scheduled to premiere on June 16, Season 2 promises to plunge audiences into the heart of the Targaryen civil war known as the “Dance of the Dragons,” set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Following the shocking Season 1 finale where Aemond Targaryen’s ruthless act sparked the flames of war, tensions are at an all-time high in Westeros. As both the blacks and the greens muster their forces, dragons, and alliances, the stage is set for a brutal conflict that will determine the fate of the realm.

In the trailers, viewers catch glimpses of Rhaenyra, Prince Daemon, and their allies preparing for battle on Dragonstone, while the King’s Landing contingent led by Alicent, her father Otto, and her sons Aegon and Aemond, rallies its forces for the struggle to claim the Iron Throne.

As the battle lines are drawn, the trailers also hint at a return to Winterfell, the ancestral home of the Starks, now under the stewardship of Cregan Stark in this prequel saga.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series features returning stars including Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Matt Smith, alongside an array of new faces.

Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer, alongside showrunner Ryan Condal and a team of seasoned producers, ensuring that House of the Dragon continues to enthrall audiences with its epic storytelling and cinematic spectacle.

With the pilot episode of Season 1 attracting nearly 10 million viewers - HBO’s biggest series premiere in history - the stakes are high for House of the Dragon’s sophomore season.

