‘Hostel Days’: Trailer of Telugu edition of popular TVF franchise out

Written by Akshay Poolla and directed by Aditya Mandala, the series premieres on July 13

July 07, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from ‘Hostel Days’

Stills from ‘Hostel Days’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

After the launch of Hindi and Tamil editions of the much-loved TVF franchise Hostel Days, Prime Video on Friday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Telugu edition.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), written by Akshay Poolla and directed by Aditya Mandala, the series features Darahas Maturu, Akshay Lagusani, Mouli Tanuj, Anannyaa Akulaa, Aishwarya Holakaal, and Jaiyetri Makana in lead roles.

The two-minute trailer takes us into an engineering college’s hostel where six students lead a chaotic life filled with tribulations, identity struggles, friendship, love, and of course, academics. “The five-episode series explores relatable oddities, strange obstacles, confrontations, and conflicts that most engineering students endure in a college dormitory. Hostel Days gives a fun glimpse into college life and a nostalgic trip down memory lane for some.,” reads the plot description from the streamer.

Speaking about the series, director Aditya Mandala said, “Hostel Days Telugu is not just a tribute to the original; it’s a heartfelt celebration of our local essence and cultural nuances. As a director, I’ve always admired the original, and when this opportunity came knocking, I knew I had to create an unforgettable ode that resonates with our Telugu audience. With every frame, we’ve poured our passion and love, ensuring that this journey into the hostel days becomes a nostalgic, exhilarating experience for all.”

Talking about the launch, Shreyansh Pandey, Head of TVF Originals said, “Hostel Daze is one of our most-loved young adult franchises and we are excited to bring Hostel Days, the Telugu version after the successful launch in Hindi and Tamil. We have balanced the serious moments with the entertaining ones and we are confident that the viewers are going to enjoy this laugh-a-riot.”

Hostel Days premieres on Prime Video on July 13

