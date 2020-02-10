Hollywood’s leading ladies rock buzz cuts, nail art and statements on capes at Oscars 2020

1/10

Billie Eilish: The young singer has made voluminous Chanel and Gucci track suits her signature look. The hair accessory — along with the neon green hair — was a quirky addition, keeping with her nature. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Sandra Oh: The ‘Killing Eve’ star made a statement with the sleeves of her Elie Saab couture piece. The masses are divided on whether she made it work, or if it belongs on the worst dressed list. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments. Photo: Steve Granitz

Brie Larson: The blush pink Celine by Hedi Slimane gown was one of many that sparked and shone on the red carpet. This one had 13,000 Swarovski crystals, including on the cape. Photo: Steve Granitz

Cynthia Erivo: Before donning a gold dress to perform ‘Stand Up’ from her movie ‘Harriet’, the Best Actress and Best Original Song nominee walked the red carpet in a white custom Atelier Versace gown, accessoried with Stuart Weitzman platform heels, Piaget diamond rings and earrings and nail art featuring Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’. And don’t forget the silver buzz cut! Photo: Amy Sussman

Janelle Monáe: It is reported that the singer’s custom Ralph Lauren hooded dress was embroidered with 1.68 lakh Swarovski crystals and took over 600 hours to make. Photo: Amy Sussman

Jane Fonda: She walked on stage to announce the Best Picture in an elegant sequinned Elie Saab dress, carrying a bright red jacket. Both garments are significant, since the climate change warrior had earlier said that she would never buy an article of clothing again. The gown was one she wore to Cannes six years ago, and the wool coat was her last ever purchase. Photo: Kevin Winter

Kristen Wiig: In Valentino Haute Couture gown with huge ruffles down each side, a pair of long black opera gloves and dramatic gold earrings, the actress drew comparisons to a lobster, or lasagne. We say it is memorable. Photo: Amy Sussman

Margot Robbie: In another bid for sustainability, the actress chose her black Chanel from the brand’s archives, and paired it with a jewel pendant and cuff sleeves. Photo: Amy Sussman

Natalie Portman: On the Oscars stage two years ago, she introduced the Best Director category saying, “...and here are the all-male nominees.” Continuing with that energy, her Dior cape was embroidered with the names of women directors who were snubbed this year, including Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell). Photo: Steve Granitz