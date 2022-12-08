‘Wonder Woman 3’, ‘Man of Steel 2’ cancelled; DCEU to be revamped and recast: reports

December 08, 2022 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

In shocking news to comic book fans, several news reports from Hollywood suggest that the DC Entertainment Universe, the live-action DC Comics universe that has been competing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012’s Man of Steel, is set to come to an end.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are looking at concluding the universe that was established by filmmaker Zack Snyder.

This means that the upcoming Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 3 and the Henry Cavill-starrer Man of Steel 2 will not be moving forward. Further, the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be Jason Mamoa’s final outing as the titular superhero. Momoa, however, might have a place in the new universe by taking on the role of bounty hunter Lobo, state reports.

This development comes as a massive blow to Superman fans in particular. After his cameo in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, Cavill announced that he will be returning as Superman in the DCEU and that exciting projects are in the line-up. Now, Cavill’s future as Superman is undetermined.

Still, reports suggest that all the Justice League heroes will make a final appearance in the upcoming The Flash movie, set to release on June 16, and that the new universe will have a fresh set of actors taking over the lead roles.

There is no information regarding the future of Black Adam and Shazam in DC. It is also to be noted that these changes will have no impact on Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe or Todd Philips’ Joker franchise.

Fans will get clarity over all the projects next week when Gunn and Safran are expected to meet David Zaslav, the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO.