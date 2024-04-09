‘Heeramandi’ trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates a sizzling world of passion and betrayal

April 09, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Netflix unveiled the trailer of this year’s one of the most anticipated series from India — Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series, with a stellar star cast, drops on Netflix on May 1. Actors Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman are part of the series.

The trailer transports viewers to the sizzling district of Heeramandi, where the one and only Mallikajaan (Manisha) rules over an elite house of courtesans. She schemes, fearing no one — until the return of her late nemesis’ daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi), brings tensions in the house to a boil.

Outside, the city is also roiling, with revolutionaries demanding India’s freedom from British rule, with Bibbojaan (Aditi), one of Mallikajaan’s daughters, joining the fight for freedom. Meanwhile, Mallikajaan’s youngest, Alamzeb (Sharmin), dreams of love with the son of a nawab (nobleman), Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and yearns to break out of Heeramandi.

As betrayal mounts and forbidden desires clash with societal norms, the struggle for pre-independent India’s freedom comes to a boiling point. Against this backdrop, Mallikajaan and Fareedan are locked in an epic battle for the title of the huzoor, or the lady, of Heeramandi. Who will finally reign?

“This is a story of love, power, freedom, and extraordinary women, their desires, and struggles. It marks a new milestone in my journey,” said Bhansali. “In Netflix, we found the ideal partner —- one who not only shares our love for storytelling but also possesses the unparalleled capability to bring our series to the most diverse and global audience imaginable.”