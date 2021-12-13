Movies

HBO developing ‘Six Feet Under’ follow-up series

A still from ‘Six Feet Under’  

A follow-up series to Alan Ball’s “Six Feet Under” is in the works at HBO.

Created and produced by Ball, “Six Feet Under” ran for five seasons on HBO from 2001-2005. The popular show centred on the lives of the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in Los Angeles, along with their friends and lovers.

According to Variety, Ball and executive producers of the original series — Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari — are all attached to executive produce the new project.

Details of the revival are still under the wraps.

No writer or director is currently attached with the project.

The original ensemble drama starred Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Jeremy Sisto, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths. It was produced by Actual Size Films and The Greenblatt/Janollari Studio.

“Six Feet Under” received total 53 Emmy nominations in its time on the air, winning nine. The show also won multiple Golden Globe awards, including best drama series in 2002.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh join cast of Meghna Gulzar’s ‘SamBahadur’

Setting the scene for growth of independent cinema

‘West Side Story’ movie review: A scrupulously woke revival from Spielberg

‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ movie review: Ayushmann and Vaani’s progressive romance crackles with chemistry

How ‘Don’t Look Up’ “cracked the code” of balancing truth, pre-apocalyptic chaos and comedy

Sachin Dheeraj Mudigonda’s short documentary ‘Testimony of Ana’ is about a Gujarati woman who was branded a witch and attacked

IFFI 2021 reflected the growing appeal of India’s highly accomplished regional cinema

‘Single All the Way’ movie review: Netflix’s gay rom-com has its heart in the right place, but...

Coming to Netflix: ‘Minnal Murali,’ ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, and more

Divya Dutta on her second book ‘The Stars In My Sky’, and the importance of gratitude

‘Kolambi’, directed by TK Rajeev Kumar, is about how art and music can amplify a cause

Pooja Hegde finishes filming for Vijay’s ‘Beast’

‘Lord of the Rings’ turns 20: Hobbit, Sauron and Gollum makeovers in New Zealand

‘Gamanam’ movie review: Earnest and relevant stories

‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ teaser: A.R Rahman’s magical score sets the tone for Silambarasan’s next

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ review: Peter Jackson’s love letter to the greatest of them all

Rami Malek, Florence Pugh and Benny Safdie join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Sundance film festival unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

Abhishek Kapoor: ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is a progressive story

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get married
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 11:58:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/hbo-developing-six-feet-under-follow-up-series/article37943052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY