‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Part 1 teaser: Pawan Kalyan stars as a saviour of the oppressed

With the teaser, the makers have also announced that the film will be released in two parts and that director Jyothi Krishna has replaced director Krish Jagarlamudi to finish the remaining shooting of the film

May 02, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pawan Kalyan in a still from ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

Pawan Kalyan in a still from ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ | Photo Credit: Mega Surya Production/YouTube

Some much-awaited updates from Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s long-delayed period actioner Hari Hara Veera Mallu have dropped today. The makers of the film unveiled a special teaser today to announce that the film will be released in two parts, with the first part titled Sword vs Spirit set to release later this year.

The makers have also announced that writer-director Jyothi Krishna (Enakku 20 Unakku 18, Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu and Oxygen) has replaced director Krish Jagarlamudi to finish the remaining shooting and to finish the post-production work under the supervision of Jagarlamudi. A press release by the makers cites “prior commitments and unforeseen delay in the completion of the film’s shoot,” as the reason for the change in the helm.

The teaser video released by the makers takes the viewers back to the 17th-century Mughal era to show Pawan as the titular historical figure, described as “a lone warrior who wages a war for justice.” The video shows Pawan entering the arena on a horse before fighting the soldiers of the oppressive regime. We also get a glimpse of actor Bobby Deol as the Mughal emperor.

What to expect from Telugu cinema in 2024: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Devara’, ‘Game Changer’ and more

Billed as a historical drama inspired by real events, Hari Hara Veera Mallu stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead. The cast of the film also features M Nassar, Sunil, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Nora Fatehi.

With music scored by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, the film has cinematography by Gnanashekar VS and Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Praveen KL, and production design by Thota Tharani.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is produced by AM Rathnam under his Mega Sura Production banner.

