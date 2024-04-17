‘Hacks’ Season 3 trailer: Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder back for another punchline

April 17, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

The much-anticipated return of Hacks has fans buzzing as the first trailer for Season 3 drops, teasing viewers with glimpses of what’s to come. Max has unveiled the official trailer and key art for the upcoming season, set to premiere on Thursday, May 2nd.

This latest installment of Hacks looks to delve deeper into the entwined lives of its beloved characters, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder). A year after their parting, Deborah finds herself soaring on the wings of success following her standup special, while Ava explores new opportunities in Los Angeles.

The cast, including Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins, returns alongside Smart and Einbinder. Moreover, this season boasts a number of guest stars, including J. Smith-Cameron, Christina Hendricks, and Tony Goldwyn.

Production of the upcoming season was peppered with delays due to Smart’s heart surgery as well as the ongoing Hollywood strikes. The first season of the series was nominated for six Emmys and nabbed three of them, while Season 2 nabbed three more Emmys in 2022.

With nine episodes in store, Hacks Season 3 also sees executives Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky back at the helm.