Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ to be made into a TV series

Ritchie will write, direct and executive produce the upcoming series, which hails from Miramax TV

British filmmaker Guy Ritchie is turning his latest action comedy “The Gentleman” into a television series.

According to Deadline, Ritchie will write, direct and executive produce the upcoming series, which hails from Miramax TV.

Ivan Atkinson and Marv Davies, who produced the 2019 film, are on board to executive produce.

“The Gentlemen” featured an ensemble Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

The story is about Mickey Pearson (McConaughey), an American expat, who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London.

When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

The movie, which premiered at the Curzon Mayfair Cinema in December 2019, was released in the US in January this year to both critical and commercial success.