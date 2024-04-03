GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 21

The renewal marks the second season under new showrunner Meg Marinis, who took over at the end of season 19 for Krista Vernoff

April 03, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20

Poster of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20 | Photo Credit: Disney

The long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for its 21st season by ABC.

The return of the acclaimed series, which had been in the works for a while, comes as the strikes-impacted 20th season recently returned to the network.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the renewal marks the second season under new showrunner Meg Marinis, who took over at the end of season 19 for Krista Vernoff. It is created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful. Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season,” Rhimes said in a statement.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Jack Axelrod passes away at 93

No details about the returning cast have been revealed, but leading lady Ellen Pompeo, who plays the role of Dr Meredith Grey in the series, is expected to continue her role in a recurring capacity after exiting ahead of season 20 as a series regular.

Grey's Anatomy remains the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history after surpassing ER in 2019.

Related Topics

television / English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.