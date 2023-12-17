GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Jack Axelrod passes away at 93

Axelrod portrayed the role of Victor Jerome on the teleseries ‘General Hospital’ for 40 episodes from 1987 to 1989, and played patient Charlie Yost, who was in a semi-comatose state at Seattle Grace, on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

December 17, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

ANI
Jack Axelrod.

Jack Axelrod. | Photo Credit: IMDB

Hollywood actor Jack Axelrod, known for his performances in shows like Grey's Anatomy and General Hospital passed away. He was 93.

ALSO READ
'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for Season 20, Meg Marinis to take over as showrunner

Axelrod died of natural causes in Los Angeles on November 28, his representative Jennifer Garland told Variety. Born in Los Angeles on January 25, 1930, Axelrod served as a corporal in the US Army, stationed in Germany from February 1953 to February 1955. He later majored in architecture at UC Berkeley and eventually became licensed as an architect in the state of Washington, as per Variety.

Axelrod portrayed the role of Victor Jerome on the teleseries General Hospital for 40 episodes from 1987 to 1989. Apart from that, he was also known for his roles as the Electrolarynx Guy on My Name Is Earl and patient Charlie Yost, who was in a semi-comatose state at Seattle Grace, on Grey's Anatomy.

ALSO READ:France to review actor Depardieu’s Legion d’Honneur medal following allegations

Additional television credits include Dallas, Hill Street Blues, Dynasty, Outlaws, Night Court, Knots Landing, Everybody Loves Raymond, Alias, Frasier, Malcolm in the Middle, Scrubs, Star-ving, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hot in Cleveland, Baskets, Speechless, Ray Donovan, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Modern Family.

ALSO READ
Every time I think we have done everything, we come up with more: Chandra Wilson

He made his film debut in the film Bananas. Apart from that, he appeared in films like Vice,Road to Redemption, Hancock, and Little Fockers among others.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.