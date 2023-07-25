Goundamani returns to acting with ‘Oththa Votu Muthaiya’

July 25, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Veteran actor Goundamani, who had taken a sabbatical from acting, is returning to it with a new film titled Oththa Votu Muthaiya.

The film will be directed by Sai Rajagopal who had previously helmed Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Naanum (2019) starring Pandiarajan and Easwari Rao, and Kicha Vayasu 16 (2005) starring Simran and Manikandan. He has also previously written the comedy portions for Senthil and Goundamani in about 70 films.

Oththa Votu Muthaiya also stars Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Thambi Ramaiah, Marimuthu, Singam Puli, Ravimaria, Rajeswari and Vaiyapuri. Nagesh’s grandson Gajesh, Mayilsamy’s son Anbu Mayilsamy and Singamuthu’s son Vasan Karthik have also been roped in for the film.

Produced by Shashi Films, the film will have music by Siddharth Vipin. More details on the project are expected soon.