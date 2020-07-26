Gone with the wind star Olivia de Havilland passes away

Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died of natural causes at the age of 104 in Paris on Sunday.
De Havilland’s acting career included two Academy Awards, a victory over Hollywood’s studio system and a long-running feud with her actress-sister Joan Fontaine.
She first drew attention by playing opposite swashbuckling Errol Flynn in a series of films starting in the 1930s and made an enduring impression as the demure Melanie in Gone With the Wind in 1939.
Later she would have to fight to get more challenging roles — a battle that ended up in court but paid off with Oscars for To Each His Own (1946) and The Heiress (1949).
Retiring after making 50 films, she settled in Paris and made few public appearances but returned to Hollywood in 2003 to take part in the 75th Academy Awards show.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath