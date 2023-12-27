GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Glen Powell reuniting with Ryan Murphy for Broadway musical

Powell also revealed that he’s hoping to “write something with Edgar Wright, Bradley Cooper, and Ben Stiller” in the future

December 27, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

PTI
Glen Powell

Glen Powell | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Actor Glen Powell is reuniting with his "Scream Queens" creator Ryan Murphy for a Broadway musical.

Powell, who stars in the buzzy romantic comedy "Anyone But You", said Murphy's show has aged like fine wine.

"Ryan Murphy and I, we’re actually making a musical together. We don’t really have any plans to be back in the television world together, but we’ll be on Broadway together,” Powell told Vogue.

ALSO READ
‘Anyone But You’ trailer: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell fake love in this screwball comedy

"Scream Queens", also starring Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd, Lea Michele, and Jamie Lee Curtis, aired from 2015 to 2016 and focused on a series of murders plaguing a college sorority.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Glen Powell, left, and Sydney Sweeney in a scene from ‘Anyone But You’

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Glen Powell, left, and Sydney Sweeney in a scene from ‘Anyone But You’ | Photo Credit: Brook Rushton

“The amount of people that come up to me about ‘Scream Queens’ is shocking, probably more than anything else I’ve done. Maybe it ages like a fine wine,” the actor said.

Powell, 35, also reunited with another collaborator, “Everybody Wants Some!!” filmmaker Richard Linklater. The duo co-wrote “Hit Man” inspired by a true story. Powell revealed that he’s hoping to “write something with Edgar Wright, Bradley Cooper, and Ben Stiller” in the future.

“There is no finish line when it comes to this job. I don’t think there’s any sort of goal outside of continuing to collaborate with some of my heroes and continue to do this job at the highest level and push myself as much as possible.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.