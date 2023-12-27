Glen Powell reuniting with Ryan Murphy for Broadway musical

December 27, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Actor Glen Powell is reuniting with his "Scream Queens" creator Ryan Murphy for a Broadway musical.

Powell, who stars in the buzzy romantic comedy "Anyone But You", said Murphy's show has aged like fine wine.

"Ryan Murphy and I, we’re actually making a musical together. We don’t really have any plans to be back in the television world together, but we’ll be on Broadway together,” Powell told Vogue.

"Scream Queens", also starring Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd, Lea Michele, and Jamie Lee Curtis, aired from 2015 to 2016 and focused on a series of murders plaguing a college sorority.

“The amount of people that come up to me about ‘Scream Queens’ is shocking, probably more than anything else I’ve done. Maybe it ages like a fine wine,” the actor said.

Powell, 35, also reunited with another collaborator, “Everybody Wants Some!!” filmmaker Richard Linklater. The duo co-wrote “Hit Man” inspired by a true story. Powell revealed that he’s hoping to “write something with Edgar Wright, Bradley Cooper, and Ben Stiller” in the future.

“There is no finish line when it comes to this job. I don’t think there’s any sort of goal outside of continuing to collaborate with some of my heroes and continue to do this job at the highest level and push myself as much as possible.”