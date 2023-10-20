HamberMenu
‘Anyone But You’ trailer: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell fake love in this screwball comedy

Directed by Will Gluck, the film is set to release in theatres on December 22

October 20, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in a still from ‘Anyone But You’

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in a still from ‘Anyone But You’ | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

The trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You, headlined by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, was released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on Thursday. Directed by Will Gluck, the film is set to release in theatres on December 22.

The trailer shows an intense love-hate relationship between Sweeney and Powell’s characters as they vie to convince the whole world that they are together. “There’s no way we could convince anyone we actually like each other,” says Powell. As they go on to pretend to like each other, some real sparks ignite.

“When college arch-nemeses reunite years after graduation for a destination wedding, they pretend to be a couple for their own personal reasons. But through pretending, they actually fall in love,” reads the plot description.

Anyone But You, written by Gluck and Ilana Wolpert, also features Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson.

Joe Roth bankrolls Anyone But You with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck. Sweeney also executive produces with Natalie Sellers, Alyssa Altman and Jacqueline Monetta.

Sydney rose to fame with her roles as Cassie in Euphoria and Olivia Mossbacher in the first season of TheWhite Lotus while Glen is known for his performances in movies like Set It Up and Top Gun: Maverick. He was last seen in the 2022 war-action movie Devotion alongside Jonathan Majors.

