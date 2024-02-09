GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Game of Thrones’ Aegon’s conquest spin-off in the works

The story will follow the invader Aegon Targaryen, who conquered the continent of Westeros with his sister wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and their dragons

February 09, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘Game of Thrones’

A still from ‘Game of Thrones’

As per The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is developing another Game of Thrones spinoff series.

The network will come up with a show about Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros. For the project, HBO is partnering with Mattson Tomlin, the in-demand scribe who did uncredited work on Matt Reeves’ The Batman and is co-writing its upcoming sequel The Batman Part II.

Aegon's Conquest is basically a direct prequel to the hit House of the Dragon, telling the story of the Targaryen's bloody and brutal conquest of Westeros. The story follows the invader Aegon Targaryen, who conquered the continent of Westeros with his sister wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and their dragons. Aegon successfully unified six of the Seven Kingdoms in just two years, with only Dorne able to successfully resist. An official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Since Game of Thrones concluded in 2019, there have been many prequels (and one sequel idea) put into development. HBO has also greenlit A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which will follow Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, a century before the events of the original Game of Thrones. Martin also confirmed that three animated spinoff series are in contention, as well as a Jon Snow-focused show taking place after the events of the original series.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.