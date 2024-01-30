‘Freedom at Midnight’: Nikkhil Advani begins shooting for SonyLIV series

January 30, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has commenced the shoot of Freedom at Midnight, an upcoming political drama series set to stream on SonyLIV.

The series, adapted from the eponymous non-fiction book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, brings alive defining moments from India’s Partition.

Advani will be serving as the producer and showrunner of Freedom at Midnight. StudioNext and Advani’s Emmay Entertainment have come together to co-produce the series. Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur have penned the story.

Advani was previously attached as a creator and producer on SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys, which followed the life and efforts of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai between 1940 and 1960.

(with PTI inputs)