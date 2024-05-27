GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting

Three suspects drove away from the scene, police said. Wactor was rushed to a hospital, where he died. There were no arrests as of late Sunday

Published - May 27, 2024 12:35 pm IST

AP
Johnny Wactor in a still from ‘General Hospital’

Johnny Wactor in a still from ‘General Hospital’

Former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car in Los Angeles, his family said on Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 3 am on Saturday when the victim approached three men in downtown LA, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Judge rejects Alec Baldwin’s request to dismiss criminal charge in ‘Rust’ fatal shooting

His mother, Scarlett Wactor, told ABC 7 that her 37-year-old son had left work at a rooftop bar with a co-worker when he saw someone at his car and thought it was being towed. A mask-wearing suspect opened fire, his mother said.

Three suspects drove away from the scene, police said. Wactor was rushed to a hospital, where he died. There were no arrests as of late Sunday.

Wactor’s agent, David Shaul, said the actor was “a real moral example to everyone who knew him.” “In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be. Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever”, Shaul said in a statement.

Donald Trump slaps Ali Abbasi’s ‘The Apprentice’ with a cease and desist order to halt US release

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in a variety of films and TV series, including Station 19, NCIS, Westworld and the video game Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.