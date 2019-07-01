Five reasons to be excited for 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

After the Avengers: Endgame, every superhero got their much-deserved vacation. Except for our friendly neighbour Spider-Man. But, hey, no one is complaining. After all, the Marvel Studios is in some form. Spider-Man: Far From Home, releasing on July 4, and the 22 movies released before are a part of The Infinity Saga. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios confirmed that Spider-Man: Far From Home wraps up The Infinity Saga.

In 2015, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios announced that Spider-Man would appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In 2016, Spider-Man played by Tom Holland made his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, we have seen Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Here are five reasons why the Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit all the right spots.

Uncle Ben versus Tony Stark

Tony Stark recruits Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Their relationship grows over three movies. How could 15 minutes with Uncle Ben match that? When Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame, it laid the perfect foundation for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Hello, Mysterio

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man takes on Vulture played Michael Keaton and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he takes on Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. There is nothing in the trailer to show Mysterio to be the bad guy. However, the end credits of the rereleased version of Avengers: Endgame gives a glimpse of the Mysterio fans recognise.

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Mysterio first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #13 in 1964. Mysterio does not have superhuman abilities but uses technology to shock and awe. He sports a fish-bowl helmet and his suit is loaded with gadgets. In an interview, Gyllenhaal said, “The suit is so beautifully crafted it gave me more than half of the character.” While Thanos is a tough act to follow, Marvel has nailed the art of creating villains. Introducing the multi-verse opens interesting possibilities for the MCU.

Everyone knows

Peter Parker is not hiding his super-hero identity from his family. Aunt May and his best friend, Ned, find out he is Spider-Man in the first movie. The trailer establishes Mary Jane (MJ) has figured out Peter is Spider-Man. In the end credits of the re-released version of Avengers: Endgame, Mysterio reveals Spider-Man’s true identity to everyone.

More suits

After Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man works with Happy Hogan, Stark’s assistant, chauffeur and friend. Backed by Stark technologies, there are plenty of cool Spider-Man outfits. The trailer itself features three outfits — the iron spider suit (with six legs like a spider), a red-and-black suit and stealth suit. The epic suit-up sequences have shifted from Iron Man to Spider-Man.

The 'stealth mode' Spiderman suit from the trailer

Love, love me do

Unlike previous films, Peter Parker is in high-school. And what is high-school without romance? Given the multi-verse, there is every chance of one Spider-Man or MJ dying or never getting together. Hopefully MJ will not be a damsel in distress waiting to be rescued. A version of the upside-down kiss on the other hand is more than welcome.