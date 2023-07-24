First look of Nithiin’s ‘Extra’ out; gets a release date

July 24, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Makers of the action entertainer Extra, starring Nithiin, unveiled the first look poster along with the release date. Taking to Twitter, director Vakkantham Vamsi treated fans with a first look of Nithiin and the new film update.

The poster showed two different avatars of actors. The makers are through with 60 per cent of the filming. The remaining is under process. The film is slated to release on December 23.

Starring Nithiin and Sree Leela, the Telugu movie is being helmed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi. The film marks the second venture of the filmmaker who earlier helmed the 2018 action film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy [Sreshth Movies] in collaboration with Aditya Movies & Entertainments, Extra will have music by Harris Jayaraj.