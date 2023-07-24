HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First look of Nithiin’s ‘Extra’ out; gets a release date

The film, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, will have music by Harris Jayaraj

July 24, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

ANI
First look of ‘Extra’

First look of ‘Extra’ | Photo Credit: @VamsiVakkantham/Twitter

Makers of the action entertainer Extra, starring Nithiin, unveiled the first look poster along with the release date. Taking to Twitter, director Vakkantham Vamsi treated fans with a first look of Nithiin and the new film update.

The poster showed two different avatars of actors. The makers are through with 60 per cent of the filming. The remaining is under process. The film is slated to release on December 23.

Starring Nithiin and Sree Leela, the Telugu movie is being helmed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi. The film marks the second venture of the filmmaker who earlier helmed the 2018 action film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy [Sreshth Movies] in collaboration with Aditya Movies & Entertainments, Extra will have music by Harris Jayaraj.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.