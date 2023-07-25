HamberMenu
First look of Christos Nikou’s ‘Fingernails’, featuring Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley, out

‘Fingernails’ is premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival following which, it will stream on Apple TV+

July 25, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley in a scene from ‘Fingernails’

Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley in a scene from ‘Fingernails’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first look from director Christos Nikou’s Fingernails has been released by the makers. Said to be a sci-fi love story, the film stars The Bear-fame Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley (known for Chernobyl and I’m Thinking of Ending Things).

ALSO READ
‘The Bear’ Season 2 review: Deft writing, stellar performances serve up a masterful second helping

Riz Ahmed is onboard as Trevor, a mysterious and dedicated instructor and the film also stars Schitt’s Creek actor Annie Murphy. Cate Blanchett’s production company Dirty Films is producing the film alongside FilmNation Entertainment and Christos Nikou is in charge of direction. 

Fingernails is premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival following which, it will stream on Apple TV+ from September. 

