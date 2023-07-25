First look of Christos Nikou’s ‘Fingernails’, featuring Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley, out

July 25, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The first look from director Christos Nikou’s Fingernails has been released by the makers. Said to be a sci-fi love story, the film stars The Bear-fame Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley (known for Chernobyl and I’m Thinking of Ending Things).

A love story unlike anything you've seen before.



Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White star in Fingernails. An Official Selection of TIFF 2023. pic.twitter.com/I3TwgxjxlU — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) July 24, 2023

Riz Ahmed is onboard as Trevor, a mysterious and dedicated instructor and the film also stars Schitt’s Creek actor Annie Murphy. Cate Blanchett’s production company Dirty Films is producing the film alongside FilmNation Entertainment and Christos Nikou is in charge of direction.

Fingernails is premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival following which, it will stream on Apple TV+ from September.