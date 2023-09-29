First look of ‘Aranmanai 4’, starring Tamannaah and Raashii Khanna, out

September 29, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The first look of the fourth entry from the Aranmanai franchise has been released by the makers. Produced by Khushbu under her banner, Avni Cinemax, the first look was released on the occasion of the actor-producer’s birthday.

Aranmanai 4 will star Tamannaah and Raashii Khanna in the lead along with Sundar C who has starred in and directed all the films in the franchise. The new film will also star Yogi Babu and VTV Ganesh.

Hiphop Tamizha, who composed music for Aranmanai 2, is reuniting with the makers for the new film. E Krishnasamy is in charge of cinematography while Fenny Oliver, who edited Aranmanai 3, has once again been roped in as the editor. The film is scheduled to release for Pongal, in January next year.