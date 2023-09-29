Vijay Antony’s next titled ‘Hitler’; first look and motion poster out

September 29, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

Actor Vijay Antony will next be seen playing the lead in a film titled Hitler that’s directed by Dhana. Chendur Film International, the banner behind the actor’s Kodiyil Oruvan, is producing the new project alongside DR Sanjay Kumar.

Featuring Riya Suman as the female lead, the first look and motion poster of Hitler have been released by the makers. Said to be an action thriller, the film will mark the return of actor Charanraj. Also featuring Gautham Menon in an important role, the rest of Hitler’s cast includes Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna, Aadukalam Naren and filmmaker Tamizh.

Vivek and Mervin are composing music for the film while Kannada cinematographer Naveen Kumar of Mufti fame is in charge of camera works. The shooting of Hitler has been wrapped up and the makers are planning on releasing the trailer soon.

Watch the motion poster of Hitler here...