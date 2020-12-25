Merry Christmas and happy holidays, cinephiles! Welcome to First Day First Show, a free weekly newsletter from The Hindu that keeps you updated on all the major developments in cinema from across the world. Check out our curated list of breaking stories from the world of movies, interviews, reviews, opinions, watching lists, and recommendations from our film writers and critics — that will help you tide over the lockdown — and prepare you for what to binge next week!

Around Tinsel Town

The 51st International Film Festival of India got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24. It’s been announced that 20 non-feature and 23 feature films, including Saand Ki Aankh and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore, will be screened as part of the festival’s Indian Panaroma section.

The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday voted Kelly Reichardt’s Western fable First Cow the best film of 2020, while also giving special honors to Spike Lee and the art-house distributor Kino Lorber for their roles in a movie year deeply marred by the pandemic.

Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in the Russo brothers’ next project. The film is an adaptation of Simon Stalenhag’s graphic novel The Electric State.

Meanwhile, multihyphenate Jennifer Lopez is set to topline the feature The Cipher for Netflix. The film is based on author Isabella Maldonado’s novel of the same name.

In Tollywood, director Sagar Chandra’s new Telugu film will star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. Meanwhile 11th Hour, the web series starring Tamannaah and directed by Praveen Sattaru, will stream on Telugu OTT platform Aha from Sankranthi 2021.

Also, Rashmika Mandanna is set to make a break in Hindi cinema, alongside Siddharth Malhotra in ‘Mission Majnu’, directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

Essential reading

1) Filmmaker Peter Docter, an Academy Award-winner and Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, is eager to release Disney Pixar’s Soul, which stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey. The long-awaited film has seen numerous release delays owing to the pandemic, but now the world can look forward to a December 25 (today) release on Disney+.

2) Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh discusses the aspects of actor Shakeela’s life, which he has made into a film of the same name, which sees Richa Chadda in the main role and also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

3) Author-turned-screenwriter Anna Todd – known for After and After We Collided – looks back on her journey to becoming a bestselling writer.

4) Director Anand Ranga opens up on his Telugu web series Shootout at Alair – set to stream today – which is based on 2007 true incidents in Hyderabad.

5) Set for a January release, Kannada film Jeevanane Nataka Swami makes you look at the humour behind the drama of reality shows.

6) Filmmaker Balaji Tharaneetharan affirms that he has not stepped away from movies. He, however, can breathe easy with Oru Pakka Kathai finally releasing today.

7) What’s a year-end special newsletter without a round-up of the best films this year? Through this listicle, we revisit some of the best films in an otherwise bad year for cinema.

8) We also broke down the best Hindi-language shows of 2020.

What to watch this week

1) The first superhero movie after the pandemic shut down cinemas, WW84 could be underwhelming probably because our idea of superheroes itself has changed.

2) Starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, AK vs AK has a pulpy premise and is outrageously funny, even though it doesn’t come together as a whole.

3) Amazon Prime anthology Unpaused features a stirring ensemble of slice-of-life tales that dwell on the common themes of loneliness, love and hope.

4) Actor Chadwick Boseman’s last on-screen performance features in a fascinating adaptation of August Wilson’s eponymous play, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, that was first staged in 1982.

5) The Wilds second season follows plane crash strands a group of teenage girls on a deserted island leading them to discover things about themselves.

