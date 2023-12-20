GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Filmmakers call on Iranian authorities to drop charges against two movie directors

Filmmakers Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha had planned to travel to Paris in September for post-production on their new film,My Favorite Cake’, but authorities confiscated their passports and informed them that they were banned from leaving Iran

December 20, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

AP
Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha

Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha

Filmmakers and movie festival organizers from around the world have called on Iranian authorities to drop all charges against two Iranian film directors and lift their travel ban.

Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha had planned to travel to Paris in September for post-production on their new film, My Favorite Cake, but authorities confiscated their passports and informed them that they were banned from leaving Iran, said an open letter by PEN America on Tuesday that was signed by 30 filmmakers and artists.

ALSO READ
IFFK 2023 | Japanese film ‘Evil Does Not Exist’ wins Suvarna Chakoram, ‘Sunday’ and ‘Thadavu’ corner multiple awards

The two were among some 70 Iranian filmmakers and movie industry workers who had joined the hashtag #put_your_gun_down, which was a reference to a violent crackdown during an unrest following the Metropol building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that killed at least 41 people in May 2022.

Moghadam and Sanaeeha gained international recognition for their 2020 film Ballad of a White Cow, which won several prizes, including an Audience Award at the Berlinale, Best Film at the 2022 Der Neue Heimatfilm Festival, and a Special Mention at the Zurich Film Festival.

Iran ranked second on the PEN America 2022 Freedom to Write Index list of the top 10 jailers of writers globally.

Related Topics

World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.