‘Fast X’: Vin Diesel hints at turning finale into a trilogy

At the film premiere of ‘Fast X’ in Rome, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez teased another film in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise

May 13, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

ANI
Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel arrive for the Premiere of the film ’Fast X’ on May 12, 2023 at the Colosseum monument in Rome

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel arrive for the Premiere of the film ’Fast X’ on May 12, 2023 at the Colosseum monument in Rome | Photo Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI

The Fast and Furious fan base has received good news regarding the 12th instalment of the franchise as actor Vin Diesel has hinted about the possibility of it being thought of by the makers.

According to Deadline, on the red carpet of the film Fast X in Rome when questioned if there can be a 12th part for the film, Vin with co-star Michelle Rodriguez said, "It's a really good question. As filmmakers, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much. I can say this. Going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this, part one, they said, could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?"

"It's three acts in any story," Michelle added to solidify the potential of a trilogy. When asked for further confirmation whether the makers have decided to add another movie? Diesel said, "We probably are," suggests a report by Deadline.

Fast X is about Dom and his crew as they look to fend off the pair of big bads - the cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) and her mysterious cohort, Dante (Jason Momoa) - with the help of a new alley, Tess (Brie Larson). The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 19, 2023.

