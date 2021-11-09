Movies

Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson  

Vin Diesel is trying to bury the hatchet with Dwayne Johnson and has asked the wrestler-turned-actor to reprise his role as Agent Lucas Hobbs in the upcoming 10th film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Diesel and Johnson had a fall out while collaborating on 2016’s “The Fate of the Furious”. Since then there have been various occasions when the two action heroes had exchanged barbs in the media, with Johnson sharing an Instagram post in 2016 referring to Diesel and questioning his professionalism.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Diesel publicly expressed his wishes for Johnson to join the upcoming movie, expected to be the first of a two-part franchise finale.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of ‘Fast 10.’ As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo,” Diesel wrote, referring to his late co-star and good friend Paul Walker by his nickname.

The actor said nobody else can play Hobbs as effectively as Johnson and asked him to “must show up”.

“I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny,” Diesel added.

Johnson, one of the leading action stars of Hollywood, came on board the the “Fast & Furious” movie series in 2011 with “Fast Five”, playing the Diplomatic Security Service agent Lucas Hobbs.

After featuring in three more “Fast & Furious” films, Johnson decided to not star in the latest installment “F9: The Fast Saga,” and instead headlined his own spin-off alongside Jason Statham- “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”.

The next movie in the series will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Diesel will play the lead , while regular series cast members Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez are also expected to return. Filmmaker Justin Lin will be directing the film


