‘Extraction’ trailer: Chris Hemsworth is all guns blazing in thrill-a-minute first look of Netflix film

Nexflix has launched the trailer of Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction exclusively through a YouTube Premiere, that gave Indian fans an exclusive first look of the Netflix film, which is set to release on April 24, 2020.

Extraction traces the journey of Tyler Rake who is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

The thriller is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Avengers: Endgame director duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, as well as Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, and Indian actors Priyanshu Painyulli, Randeep Hooda, Rudraksh Jaiswal and Pankaj Tripathi.

Extraction was shot extensively in India, Bangladesh and Bangkok as well.