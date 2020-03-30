New April releases on Netflix: ‘Money Heist’ season 4, Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction’, and more

Netflix brings several new additions to its line-up this April, as viewers the world over struggle to come to terms in dealing with the lockdown. With binge-watching at an all-time high, the streaming giant also re-introduces some favourite movies and shows, to tide over the coronavirus outbreak.

The biggest arrival of the month is Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction. The Netflix original movie follows the story of a black-market mercenary with nothing left to lose, when he is given the task of rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Shot extensively in India, Bangladesh as well as Thailand, Hemsworth is all set to flex his action chops in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, with explosions and action set pieces promising a thrill-a-minute ride.

Season four of Money Heist is the other anticipated release in April, as the story picks up right after the finale or season three which ended on a number or dramatic cliffhangers such as the Professor believing that his girlfriend Lisbon was killed by the police. What comes next for the gang and will there be any surprise returns to the show as rumoured?

Season 4 of ‘Money Heist’ | Photo Credit: TAMARA ARRANZ

Along with the new season, the Money Heist documentary will also be released that sheds light on the global impact of the show and features creator Alex Pina as well as several of the cast members.

Other highlights include season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 5 of Outlander as well as Netflix Original film Coffee & Kareem starring Ed Helms and Taraji P Henson. Stand up specials such as Yours Sincerely, Kannan Gill and Chris D’Elia: No Pain will be hot picks as well.

The ongoing season 5 of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul hurtles towards its conclusion as show creator Vince Gilligan and lead star Bob Odenkirk deliver yet another masterful essay in writing, as the season continues to trace Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul | Photo Credit: Greg Lewis

The hit Tamil flick Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal starring Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma and Gautham Menon is in the Spotlight section on Netflix India, as well as classics The Departed and Out of Africa which are welcome additions.

Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal’

Fan favourite shows, comedy Two And A Half Men and teen drama The OC make a return to the platform: a perfect nostalgia hit for anyone wanting to revisit some old memories during the quarantine period.

In April, Netflix India is also offering viewers across the country Hindi subtitles for some of their most popular shows, such as Stranger Things, Sex Education, 13 Reasons Why, The Witcher, Narcos, The End of the F***ing World and Black Mirror, among others.

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ | Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes

Foreign shows such as season 1 and 2 of Kingdom, Netflix's first original Korean series, which is adapted from the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods also appeal to audiences worldwide. When strange rumors about their ill king grip a kingdom, the crown prince becomes their only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land in The Kingdom.

South Korean drama ‘The Kingdom’ | Photo Credit: JUHAN NOH/Netflix

Other international titles include season 1 and 2 of mind-bending German thriller Dark, Spanish teen drama Elite, South Korean romance Crash Landing On You, as well as Italian crime drama Suburra.

Here is the complete list of new Netflix titles releasing in March 2020:

Avail 01/04/2020

Nailed It!: Season 4

The hosts you love, the hot messes you crave. Welcome back to the “Nailed It!” kitchens, where anyone — like, literally, anyone — can win.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

After two consecutive seasons of failure, Sunderland hope to get things turned around as they face a new season in the third tier of English soccer.

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

From bizarre exercise plans to the over-simplified DIY shows to “reality” TV at its best/worst, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show celebrates/skewers the TV stereotypes that fill our screens big, small, and tiny.

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

Swedish stand-up David Batra gets personal as he playfully details the perks and pitfalls of being married to a recently resigned political leader.

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

Two drug lab chemists’ shocking crimes cripple a state’s judicial system and blur the lines of justice for lawyers, officials and thousands of inmates.

Avail 03/04/2020

Money Heist (La casa de papel): Part 4

Lives are on the line as the Professor’s plan begins to unravel and the thieves must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain.

Coffee & Kareem

From director Michael Dowse, COFFEE & KAREEM is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. Co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier.

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

This film takes a look at why and how “Money Heist” sparked a wave of enthusiasm around the world for a lovable group of thieves and their professor.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

A new chapter begins for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.

StarBeam

A real kid with real superpowers has a tech-wiz best friend who becomes her sidekick. Together with their seagull pal, they protect their seaside city.

Avail 06/04/2020

The Big Show Show

Former WWE wrestler The Big Show is out of the ring and ready for an even tougher challenge: raising three daughters with his wife in Florida.

Avail 07/04/2020

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3

Life in Tokyo continues: doors open and close in the house, bonds are born and tested. As Ruka takes his next step, Hana meets new rivals.

Avail 09/04/2020

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

They’ve leveled up to high school, training at arcade fighting games along the way. Now Haruo, Akira and their friends face their final level.

Avail 10/04/2020

Brews Brothers

These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family.

Tigertail

In New York, Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) reflects on the love of his past and his departure from Taiwan, which he revisits years later with his daughter Angela.

Love Wedding Repeat

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day.

La vie scolaire

In one of the poorest areas of Paris, a school counselor devotes herself to working with disadvantaged students, while facing challenges of her own.

The Main Event

With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring?

LA Originals

Known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers.

Avail 14/04/2020

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

Stand-up comic, actor, writer, and host of the Congratulations podcast, Chris D’Elia returns for his latest Netflix comedy special, Chris D’Elia: No Pain.

Avail 15/04/2020

Outer Banks

A tight-knit group of teens unearths a long-buried secret, setting off a chain of illicit events that takes them on an adventure they’ll never forget.

The Innocence Files

The Innocence Files shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn.

Avail 16/04/2020

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fary returns to the stage to unpack his complicated feelings on faith, social media influencers, beatboxing and his native France.

Fauda: Season 3

Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet’s wanted list.

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Brazilian comedian Mauricio Meirelles performs a stand-up special shot in São Paulo.

Avail 17/04/2020

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2

A bombing investigation gives Héctor a lead on his sister’s murder. As Miguel plans to produce a new drug, Valentín uses Chisca to steal the prototype.

#blackAF

Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in this family comedy series inspired by Barris’s real life.

Sergio

Inspired by a true story, SERGIO is a sweeping drama focused on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he’s forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love

Betonrausch

Based on true events, this film charts the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany, as they are caught in their own web of lies and deceit.

Legado en los huesos

In this sequel to “The Invisible Guardian,” Inspector Amaia Salazar investigates a suicide connected to a big murder case she had previously solved in Northern Spain.

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

After decades of successfully running a sawmill in the Ardennes, hiring ex-cons and young offenders, Said receives an unwelcome visitor: a cartel.

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Jack, June, Quint and Dirk set out to find missing zombies, reclaim their town and maybe — just maybe — finally score a seat at the cool table.

Avail 20/04/2020

Cooked with Cannabis

Chefs compete to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions and CBD sauces.

The Midnight Gospel

Drawing on interviews from the “Duncan Trussell Family Hour” podcast, this animated series follows a space caster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life.

Avail 21/04/2020

Middleditch & Schwartz

Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz bring their two-person comedy show, Middleditch & Schwartz, to a global audience in a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials. Each performance is based entirely on a random audience suggestion.

Avail 22/04/2020

Absurd Planet

A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth’s most incredible animals.

Win the Wilderness

Six couples vie for the deed to a remote Alaskan lodge by proving which is the fittest to survive in a breathtakingly pristine but rugged wilderness.

El silencio del pantano

A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain.

The Plagues of Breslau

After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century “plague” of criminal punishments.

Circus of Books

For nearly four decades, unassuming couple Karen and Barry Mason ran Circus of Books, an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community.

The Willoughbys

Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Avail 23/04/2020

The House of Flowers : Season 3

The dark comedy series about a wealthy Mexico City family with secrets returns for Season 3.

Avail 24/04/2020

After Life: Season 2

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

Extraction

Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction’ | Photo Credit: Jasin Boland

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

Measuring his adult life against the goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self, Kanan Gill’s takeaways get dark – yet oddly illuminating.

Avail 26/04/2020

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.

Avail 27/04/2020

Never Have I Ever

A coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own childhood.

Avail 29/04/2020

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

On this cooking show, Nadiya Hussain serves up delicious shortcuts, vital ingredients and fast favorites — perfect for today’s time-strapped families.

Extracurricular

Extracurricular is a story of high school students who become tangled in a series of conflicts and events that challenge human values and morality.

Summertime

Inspired by Federico Moccia’s books, this series follows Summer, who longs to leave her small town and see the world, as she meets Ale, a motorcyclist.

A Secret Love

The documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.

Avail 30/04/2020

The Victims’ Game

After discovering his estranged daughter’s link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with Asperger’s syndrome risks everything to solve the case.

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Nothing’s as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women.

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

Working incognito at his rich dad’s company to test his own merits, Teto falls for Paula and tells her he grew up poor, a lie that spins out of control.

Dangerous Lies

After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder.

Drifting Dragons

Dragons are on the menu as the crew of the airship Quin Zaza sets out on a hunt. If they fail, empty stomachs will be the least of their worries.

Coming soon

The Circle Game

Be yourself or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to France.

ARASHI’s Diary: Voyage - Epsiode 5&6

Twenty years after their debut, join the beloved members of Arashi on a new journey as they showcase their lives, talents and gifts to the world.

The King: Eternal Monarch

South Korean show that follows a Korean emperor Lee Gon, who tries to close the doors to a parallel world which was opened by demons, and a detective who tries to protect the people and the one she loves.