‘Expend4bles’ trailer: Sylvester Stallone returns for one last time as ‘old blood meets new blood’

Directed by Scott Waugh, ‘Expend4bles’ stars Stallone, Andy Garcia, Jason Statham, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, and Tony Jaa among others

June 08, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Megan Fox in stills from ‘Expend4bles’

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Megan Fox in stills from ‘Expend4bles’ | Photo Credit: Lionsgate Movies

The trailer of Expend4bles, the fourth The Expendables film, was released by the makers today. The film, directed by Scott Waugh, is set for a release in theatres on September 22.

Sylvester Stallone returns alongside Andy Garcia, Jason Statham, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Tran in the upcoming action film.

The trailer shows Stallone’s Barney Ross, the leader of The Expendables, bringing ‘old and new blood’ together to take down terrorists who have taken possession of nuclear missiles. The two-minute trailer promises an adrenaline-fuelled actioner on cards. “Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defence and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning,” reads the plot description.

Notably, Stallone had earlier announced that Expend4bles will be his final outing as Barney Ross. Statham’s character Lee Christmas is expected to take over the baton in the next movie. The franchise’s best-known stars Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger had previously bid goodbye due to various reasons.

Expend4bles has a screenplay written by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, and Max Adams from a story Wimmer and Daggerhart wrote with Spenser Cohen. The Expendables films are based on characters created by David Callaham. Statham, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Kevin King-Templeton, Avi Lerner have served as the producers.

