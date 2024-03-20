GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead had intimacy coordinator for sex scenes in ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’

The role of an intimacy coordinator is to support the actors while filming intimate scenes on set such as contact kissing, physical touch and simulated sex.

March 20, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

PTI
Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor attend the A Gentleman In Moscow New York premiere

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor attend the A Gentleman In Moscow New York premiere | Photo Credit: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS

British star Ewan McGregor has revealed that his wife, actress, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, had roped in an intimacy coordinator for filming intimate scenes for their upcoming series, A Gentleman in Moscow.

In an interview with the British news outlet Radio Times, the 52-year-old actor said they felt the need for a professional as it was "odd" for them to be "intimate in front of the camera".

Ewan McGregor joins Anne Hathaway in David Robert Mitchell's adventure film for Warner Bros

“It’s still necessary, because it’s also about the crew, and it’s odd to be naked in front of people, it’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera. If you were doing a dance scene, you’d have a choreographer. It’s an important part of the work now, because it’s somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle," McGregor said.

The role of an intimacy coordinator is to support the actors while filming intimate scenes on set such as contact kissing, physical touch and simulated sex.

McGregor and Winstead, 39, tied the knot in 2022 and are parents to son Laurie, who was born in June 2021. Their upcoming Showtime series, A Gentleman in Moscow, is based on Amor Towles' eponymous novel, which is set against the backdrop of the post-revolutionary period in Russia.

‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ series review: A simple and fun animated reboot

It revolves around McGregor’s Count Alexander Rostov, who loses his title and wealth, and ends up being placed under house arrest in a hotel in Moscow. Winstead plays the role of Anna Urbanova - glamorous, independent and self-made film actress, at the height of her fame. Directed by Sam Miller and created by Ben Vanstone, A Gentleman in Moscow is set to premiere on American network Paramount+ on March 31, 2024.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.