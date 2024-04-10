GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Euphoria’ star Maude Apatow is launching her production company alongside Olivia Rosenbloom

The freshly launched Jewelbox Pictures will debut Apatow’s first directorial feature, ‘Poetic Justice’

April 10, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow | Photo Credit: Instagram/@maudeapatow

Known for her role as Lexi Howard in HBO’s hit series Euphoria, Maude Apatow and her longtime collaborator Olivia Rosenbloom are embarking on a new venture together, officially launching their new production company, Jewelbox Pictures.

Drawing from their shared passion for flawed yet compelling characters, Apatow and Rosenbloom aim to use comedy as a vehicle to explore complex narratives. With three films already in development, Jewelbox Pictures is off to an exciting start.

Zendaya-starrer ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 delayed again

According to Deadline, their debut project under the Jewelbox banner is Poetic License, marking Apatow’s directorial debut. Written by Raffi Donatich, the film delves into the intertwined lives of two best friends competing for the affection of their college poetry workshop instructor. Apatow was immediately drawn to the script’s heartfelt portrayal of the challenges of growing up and felt compelled to bring it to life on screen.

In addition to Poetic License, Jewelbox Pictures has secured the rights to adapt Cat Marnell’s memoir, How to Murder Your Life, a dark comedy set in the world of fashion magazines. They are also attached to produce Female Friendship - a story of identity and friendship in the face of gender transition.

Margot Robbie production house strikes first-look deal with Warner Bros.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.