Eric Dane joins ‘Bad Boys 4’

Eric Dane is expected to play the antagonist in the fourth installment of the buddy cop action comedy series

April 11, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Grey’s Anatomy alum Eric Dane is set to be part of Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys franchise, fronted by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Dane, who can currently be seen in the Emmy-nominated HBO series Euphoria, is expected to play the antagonist in the fourth installment of the buddy cop action comedy series.

Filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner, reported entertainment portal Deadline.

Previous cast from Bad Boys: For Life, the third part which was released in 2020, including Paola Nunez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig are returning for the fourth chapter. Plot details of the new feature film are being kept under wraps.

Franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith through his Westbrook banner, and Doug Belgrad are back producing; with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone attached as executive producers.

Sony announced that a fourth Bad Boys film was in the works shortly after the threequel hit theatres. Bad Boys: For Life went on to earn $426.5 million at the worldwide box office as one of the last pre-pandemic era blockbusters.

