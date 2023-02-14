HamberMenu
Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne to star in sci-fi thriller ‘The Astronaut’

‘The Astronaut’ is being produced by Brad Fuller who is also known for producing the horror-thriller ‘A Quiet Place’

February 14, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Emma Roberts.

Emma Roberts. | Photo Credit: AP

Emma Roberts and  Laurence Fishburne are set to star in a science fiction film called The Astronaut.

Emma is set to play the role of Sam Walker who is found alive in a punctured capsule floating off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, according to the U.S. entertainment website Deadline. Laurence who plays General William Harris arranges for her to be placed under surveillance for rehabilitation and medical testing. However, when disturbing occurrences begin to take place, he fears that something extraterrestrial followed her back to the planet.

The movie is being produced by Brad Fuller who is famous for being the producer of the horror-thriller hit A Quiet Place that features Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

The production of the film is set to start later in the year in Ireland.

