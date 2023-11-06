HamberMenu
‘Eagle’ teaser: Ravi Teja is an unstoppable force in this action-entertainer

Written and directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film is set to release in theatres on January 13, 2024

November 06, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ravi Teja in a still from ‘Eagle’

Ravi Teja in a still from ‘Eagle’ | Photo Credit: People Media Factory/YouTube

The teaser of actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming Telugu movie, Eagle, was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The film is written and directed by cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni.

“Do not ask the lava from the volcano to descend; it will wipe out everything,” warns Teja’s character at the beginning of the 90-second teaser. We are then shown glimpses from the story of a man considered one of the most elusive, dangerous criminals, a man whose bullet can travel anywhere light can. The teaser promises a high-octane action-entertainer on cards.

The cast of the film also features Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Madhubala, Praneeta Pattnaik, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivas Reddy among others.

Gattamneni has co-written Eagle along with Manibabu Karanam. Karthik also doubles up as the editor and cinematographer while Davzand is the music composer.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner, Eagle is set to release on January 13, 2024, during the festival of Sankranti.

